× Police: Man robbed one victim, forced another to give him a ride

Decatur police have charged a man with robbery and kidnapping for two separate weekend incidents that happened within an hour of each other.

Police arrested Cecil Evans, 44, Sunday night and jailed him on bonds totaling $110,000.

The robbery happened on Bluebird Lane just after midnight Saturday. Police said a man told officers that the suspect robbed him at gunpoint and broke into his vehicle, stealing prescription medication.

Police were still investigating the first crime when they were called to Park Place Apartments on Central Parkway just before 1:30 a.m. The victim there told police a man knocked on his door, pointed a gun at him and forced him to drive to a house on 7th Avenue. Police said the victim dropped the man off, went back to his apartment and called officers.

Both victims identified Evans as the suspect, police said. Officers found him and took him to jail Sunday night.