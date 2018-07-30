× Officials give update on proposed plan to complete Bellefonte Nuclear Plant

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. — The company charged with heading the completion of the mothballed Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in Jackson County gave an update Thursday morning on a proposed plan to move forward, if the sale is finalized.

Last month a company called SNC-Lavalin was selected to manage completion of the construction project. In the mid-1970s, the Tennessee Valley Authority began construction of the two Bellefonte nuclear units, but the project was suspended in 1988. A small staff is on hand to maintain the facility.

In November 2016, a family-owned investment company called Nuclear Development bid $111 million at auction to buy Bellefonte from the Tennessee Valley Authority. The site includes two partially built pressurized water reactors plus infrastructure, including switchyards, office buildings, warehouses, cooling towers, water pumping stations and railroad spurs.

“It’s been a process from the date of the auction forward,” said Nuclear Development spokesperson Bud Cramer.

Congressman Mo Brooks says Nuclear Development cleared many of the hurdles that come with a project of this magnitude. “The few that remain look like we’re going to clear them too,” Brooks said.

The goal is that the sale will be finalized in November. In the meantime, SNC-Lavalin is working with multiple major nuclear vendors in North America to complete the project, if that happens.

“We know there’s a large number of different vendors capable of doing this work,” said SNC-Lavalin chief nuclear officer Preston Swafford, “It’s about sharing locally to put as many people in Alabama on this project as we possibly can.” That includes locally recognized names. SNC-Lavalin company leaders said they aim to work closely with local businesses as well.

Regional Impact

“This thing is probably the biggest thing that’s ever happened to Jackson County, and the neat thing about it is, you add this on top of Google, we cannot comprehend what’s about to happen in Jackson County,” explained Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Rick Roden.

He added with Google down the road and now Bellefonte a potential reality, there’s a trickle-down effect. “We’ve got developers, retail developers, in fact, there are 12 right now looking at potential projects to bring to our area, just because of this.” Roden said.

The plant is expected to bring in thousands of jobs. “We believe there’s around 8 to 10,000 that will be part of the construction phase and that’s both direct and indirect,” Swafford said.

“Permanent jobs, once it’s complete, will be in the range of 13, 14, 1500 people eventually as well,” Cramer said.

Some of those positions come with a salary of more than $100,000 a year.

According to a University of Alabama economic impact analysis, the completion of Bellefonte would generate $12.6 billion in economic output. “This is a huge long-term economic boom for Jackson County, the Tennessee Valley, and the state of Alabama just from a revenue standpoint,” Brooks said.