× Lincoln County Schools serve teachers a taste of upgraded lunch program

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – With just a couple more days until classes are back in session, teachers at Lincoln County High School in Fayetteville lined the halls to get a taste of their school’s new food service.

Southwest Foodservice Excellence is in 11 states and over 100 school districts nationwide and they’re coming to Lincoln County. SFE is a cooked from scratch program that helps to offer a wider variety and more nutrition than your average school lunch.

“K-12 nutrition is all we do so that’s why when we say we’re putting child nutrition first that’s all we do,” said Jason Bass, director of business development for SFE. “We don’t service prisons, we don’t service hospitals and colleges, we’re just K through 12 and then we specialize in that. So, people often ask us questions like ‘How do you guarantee that kids are gonna eat this?’ and we guarantee it because this is all we do.”

SFE will be in every school in the Lincoln County District this year, and students and staff are excited about the change.

“The teachers who have gone through the line already are saying ‘Wow this is great! Are you sure we’re gonna have this every day? Can they maintain this taste and quality?” said Bill Heath, Lincoln County Schools Superintendent.

“It means a lot because that means that somebody somewhere has thought about us in the process, and the fact that they brought this newer food and nicer food actually means a whole lot,” said Nicholas Bradley, a rising junior at Lincoln County High.

Lincoln County Schools start classes Thursday, August 2.