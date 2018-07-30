NAME THE TEAM: Click here to vote for the team name for Madison Baseball

Joggers find vehicle in water near Von Braun Center, driver tells police he was not sober at the time

Posted 8:19 am, July 30, 2018, by , Updated at 08:25AM, July 30, 2018

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two people jogging in downtown Huntsville made an unusual discovery Monday morning.

Huntsville Police say they noticed a car in the water near the Von Braun Center. Upon discovery, there was no driver, drugs or alcohol found authorities say.

While on the scene, police say the driver of the vehicle approached them and said he was not sober when the car went into the water.

The incident caused damage to the railroad tracks in the area according to authorities and an assessment will be done today by railroad officials.