Huntsville resident with down syndrome to be featured on Broadway in September

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Rocket City face will be displayed during the fall in New York City for National Down Syndrome Awareness Month, according to a release from Buddy Walk.

The organization says Monday John Isaac Segrest’s photo is set to be featured on September 15 in an annual Times Square Video presentation by the National Down Syndrome Society.

Saturday’s event will mark the beginning of the awareness month, October. Afterward, the 24th Annual Flagship Buddy Walk will be held in New York City. More than 275 cities will hold events across the globe with an expected 325,000 participants.

Segrest’s image was selected out of a pool of 2,400 entries from around the world, according to Buddy Walk. They say the array of images are shown to ”promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.’ Those included are children, teens and adults. His photo was one of 500 which will be shown.

The featured image was captured by Mary Grier off Mary Colleen Photo. The camera snapped the child’s smiling face in Athens at Trim-A-Tree Farm.

For information about the NDSS Buddy Walk Program, visit http://www.buddywalk.org or call 800-221-4602.