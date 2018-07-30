How to make the transition from booster seat to seat belt

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As children grow, they go through major transitions. One of those milestones is using an adult seatbelt.

According to the most recent numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) seatbelts saved the lives of close to 15,000 people annually.

Seatbelts may save many lives, but the NHTSA says nearly 27.5 million people still don’t buckle up. Teaching your child to buckle up is one thing, but it’s also important to make sure they stick with it.

The time to transition to an adult seat belt depends on the child but typically comes between eight and twelve years old. Experts agree children should stay in booster seats as long as possible until they outgrow the size limits.

When fitting your child into a seat belt, the NHTSA says they need to be able to keep their back against the vehicle’s seat with knees naturally bent over the edge of the seat and feet flat on the floor.

The lap belt must be snug across the upper thighs, not the stomach. The shoulder belt should also lie snug across the shoulder and chest, not crossing their neck or face.

Never let your child put the shoulder belt under an arm or behind their back and keep children under the age of 13 in the back seat where it’s safer.

As children get older, it may be more challenging to enforce seat belt safety. Parents are the number one influence. Research shows that children whose parents buckle up are more likely to do so too.

Consistency is key; keep reminding your children to buckle up the right way the whole ride and never assume that they already are. Life can be distracting and hectic but keep in mind excuses like rushing, seatbelt discomfort, asking to sit in the front and do whatever it takes to buckle up.

Tween years can be tough, but keeping your child safe is worth it. You can find more on seat belt safety on the NHTSA website.