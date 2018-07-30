Hit-Or-Miss Storms Develop Each Day This Week

Monday started off in a similar fashion to our weekend mornings: dry, fair, and comfortable. Hopefully you enjoyed some time outside the past few days, because the rest of the week doesn’t look quite so nice.

We’ll gradually pick up more moisture from the south as we head through Monday, which will lead to a few isolated thunderstorms during the late afternoon and early evening, mainly west of I-65. Storms will be spotty, but they could drop some heavy rainfall and produce frequent lightning where they develop today.

Outside of storms it’s hot again! Highs will rise back to near 90 across the Valley, but with a slight uptick in humidity it’ll be feeling like the mid 90s.

Storms will fade away this evening, although an isolated shower is still possible overnight. For most of us it will be another quiet night, but a slightly warmer and muggier one. Lows by Tuesday morning will have dropped into the low 70s.

Tuesday we’ll get a better chance at scattered storms as a weak disturbance swings in from the northwest. That starts a fairly unsettled pattern for the remainder of the week too.

Stormy Weather Returns: An upper level trough – or large dip in the jet stream – will drop south into the Tennessee Valley through midweek. That shifts our flow to bring in more humid southerly air and it provides a few waves of energy to spark off storms each day.

Storm chances look hit-or-miss on today, but become likely by Tuesday as one of those waves of energy slides into Alabama. Storms Tuesday afternoon could get heavy, with lightning and gusty winds.

Past Tuesday the trough will try to continue off to the northeast, but a large area of high pressure off the east coast will keep the weather pattern from changing much. That translates into more hit-or-miss storms each day through the week, particularly over eastern Alabama where a more steady feed of moisture looks to set up.

On The Cooler Side Of July: A trough like this is a little unusual for July, being more characteristic of spring time. It brings in a pool of cooler air from the north, which we’ll feel throughout the week. Highs this week will drop back into the mid to upper 80s for highs from Tuesday onward.

This is certainly on the cool side for July, but it’s not what we would consider significantly below average; anything from 86°F-96°F is within the ‘range’ of what’s normal this time of year.