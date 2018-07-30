× Effort underway to move Bessie K. Russell Library to a new building

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The North Huntsville Capital Campaign Committee is organizing the effort to move a library operating out of a double-wide trailer to a brand new building. Tayari Jones, a New York Times bestselling author, is coming to Huntsville this week to help the cause.

Jones will attend a luncheon Thursday, August 2nd at the Ernest L. Knight Reception Center on the campus of Alabama A&M University. The luncheon is a fundraiser for the new North Huntsville library. The new library will replace the current Bessie K. Russell Library, which has been housed in a double-wide trailer since 1975.

“The current library is underserving the North Huntsville community because it simply doesn’t have the space necessary,” said Kim Lewis, the North Huntsville Capital Campaign Chair in a news release. “Our goal is to build a bigger library with 21st-century amenities.”

Jones’ latest novel, An American Marriage, has remained on the New York Times bestselling list since it was released as a coveted Oprah Book Club Selection in February 2018.

“We are very excited to welcome Tayari to Huntsville for a good cause,” said Lewis. “This event will give us the momentum we need to get the library fundraising campaign to the finish line.”

The fundraiser begins at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $50 per person which includes a catered lunch. An American Marriage will be available for sale and the author will sign copies. Tickets are available online, by phon, and in person at the Bessie K. Russell Library. You can call (256) 532-5950 for more information.