Despite evidence of bad behavior, auditors find nothing surprising in Marshall jail audit, commissioner says

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. - Auditors say there was nothing of great concern in the their review of the Marshall County Jail, which took place less than three weeks after every police agency in the county was called to help deal with a disturbance inside the jail.

According to Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson, auditors said 'the jail looked good' when they conducted an annual routine survey on Wednesday. Hutcheson received a preliminary report Monday.

"They come in every July and they audit each facility we have in Marshall County," Chairman Hutcheson explained.

Earlier this month we uncovered violence, smoking and drug use inside the jail and showed it to you in our Taking Action Investigation: Bad Behavior. Despite that, Hutcheson said things seem to be improving.

"Preliminary audit said it looked good, the jail looked good," Hutcheson said.

Hutcheson said auditors are particularly concerned with safety inside the jail.

"They look for all types of safety hazards, are they following procedures, they look for the lock system," Hutcheson explained.

A new lock system will provide even more protection soon. We reached out to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office to get a more complete description of the lock system, but they have not responded to our request. Hutcheson said he understands it locks the whole facility, including all cells and doors.

Hutcheson said the official survey results will give a clearer picture of what auditors found when they are released in the next week or two.

We also have an update on the hiring issues at the sheriff's office. Two weeks ago, the jail had 13 vacant jailer positions open out of 28 total spots. On Monday, Hutcheson said they need to fill two to four positions.

Candidates are coming in for interviews, and Hutcheson said to potential jailers have experience from two separate counties.