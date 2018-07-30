× Derrick Henry Twitter picture goes viral

NASHVILLE, Tn. — The Tennessee Titans continued training camp on Monday at Saint Thomas Sports Park, but a certain photo has everyone talking.

The Titans twitter account posted a picture of former Alabama running back Derrick Henry towering over the newly acquired running back Dion Lewis.

The Titans captioned their tweet with “Twins” even though the two couldn’t be more different from a physical standpoint.

The Heisman winner stands at a whopping 6’3″, 238 lbs, making him the biggest in the league at his position. In contrast, the former New England Patriot comes in at a subtle 5’8″, 195 lbs.

However, Lewis’ stature is nothing to scoff at as he managed to accumulate 1110 total yards from scrimmage and 9 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Henry is poised for a breakout year after finally taking the reigns as the Titans lead running back. Henry is coming off a productive season after gaining 880 yards from scrimmage and 6 touchdowns.

This year the Titans’ backfield is looking to be one if the most dominant in the league with Henry serving as the early-down bruiser and Lewis filling the role of 3rd down pass catcher.

The Titans kick off their preseason schedule on Thursday, August 9, against the Green Bay Packers.