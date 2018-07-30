A few more lane closures as South Memorial Parkway as construction nears completion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Drivers should expect some lane closures on South Memorial Parkway service roads ahead of Tuesday’s ribbon cutting to signify the completion of the $54 million project.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says there will be single lane closures between Whitesburg Drive and Logan Drive or Lily Flagg Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to ALDOT, the inside or outside travel lane may be closed, but at least one lane in each direction will stay open at all times.