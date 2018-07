Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- There's been a lot of talk the past couple of years that Alabama needs to raise revenue for road construction and repair.

Some legislators say it's one of the biggest problems facing the state. A transportation expert, University of Alabama Huntsville Professor Michael Anderson, has his own ideas about fixing the state's infrastructure.

He says government leaders have done one thing exactly right. They found money to build roads.

Watch the full interview above.