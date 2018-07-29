× Morgan and Caddo substations cause power outage in Lawrence and Morgan County

TRINITY, Ala. — Emergency crews say on Sunday substations are the reason for power outages in parts of Trinity out towards Hillsboro. One is back up, according to a Facebook post.

Joe Wheeler Emergency Management Crews post July 29 the Morgan and Caddo substations have caused ‘several thousands’ homes to be without power in Lawrence and Morgan County. Crews add the Morgan sub has power.

Wheeler crews note there phone service is out, so they cannot answer calls.

They are aware of the situation and on the scene.