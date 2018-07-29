Football is right around the corner with FCA Media Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Sunday afternoon, the Northeast Alabama Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted its media day, meaning that we only have a few more Friday nights until the real fun begins.

Football is in the air, and practice begins this week for most of these teams. Media day was a chance for the coaches and players to give an outlook on how their respective teams will look this upcoming season.

College football has its media days, and this somewhat similar to it. For a lot of these high school kids, this is a great experience for them to represent their teams in the spotlight as leaders.

"Yeah it means a lot to be a leader of a team," said Daniel Brent, who is entering his senior season as a running back for Madison Academy. "It's important to me and just to be able to represent my team in this capacity is pretty nice."

"It's really cool you know the team voting on captains and stuff," said Jackson Glover, who is a quarterback at Huntsville High School. "That's really cool that they think very highly of me and all of us to come out here and get to have this experience."

There were a few new faces at the event, including Hazel Green first year head coach Smitty Grider.

Grider was the head coach at Park Crossing in Montgomery from 2014-2017, and in 13 years as a head coach, he hasn't had a losing season.

Grider has also sent a few guys to the division one ranks, including Malik Cunninham who is now at Louisville and Tank Jenkins who will be a freshman at Texas A&M.

Grider's ability to send guys to the next level is something that his current players are well aware of.

"He's created some dogs, you know, some dogs out there in college world," said Hazel Green wide receiver Deontae Beauchamp. "That's really insane to think about because that means he's a really great coach and a really great person and people have really good relationships with him."

"One thing that that allowed us to do is make some really strong relationships with college coaches," said Grider. "We had a lot of them on campus and so having built those relationships, I think it can open some doors for the kids at Hazel Green."

Grider and the Trojans will kick off the season on August 24th when they travel to take on the Grissom Tigers.