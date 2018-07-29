Florida man carries alligator in convenience store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (WJAX) The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating an incident in which a Jacksonville man went to a convenience store holding an alligator with its mouth taped shut.

The video, which was posted to Facebook, shows a man holding the gator while he goes in to a store for beer.

You could hear the man say, “Y’all got beer still? Y’all ain’t out, are y’all?”

The video shows him chase another person inside the store while people laugh in the background.

In the video, the man said the alligator he was holding was alive.

Karen Parker, a public information officer from FWC, said they were informed about the incident Friday through a tip via their wildlife alert number.

FWC said they still have to talk to witnesses and the people involved.

Although there are no charges currently being pressed because the incident is still under investigation, Florida statute states:

It is unlawful to intentionally kill, injure, possess, or capture, or attempt to kill, injure, possess, or capture, an alligator or other crocodilian.