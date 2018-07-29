Calhoun Community College offering Commercial Driver’s License course for women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. -- Coming up in September, Calhoun Community College is offering a special 4-week educational course designed specifically for women. And no, it's not focused on hair styling or nail care, but instead...truck driving!

CDL (Commercial Driver's License) drivers continue to be in high demand; students can receive their CDL license in just 4 weeks!

Currently, more than 200,000 female drivers across the nation are earning a good living as professional truck drivers. With no wage gap between genders and job security fueled by a nationwide truck driver shortage, more women are looking to the transportation industry for lucrative careers.

To help meet this growing demand for drivers, Calhoun Community College is offering a CDL Training for Women option for those interested in receiving a CDL and endorsements. Day classes will be offered Monday-Thursday, September 4-27, 8am-5pm at Calhoun's Decatur campus. The 4-week, 160-hour program, will prepare students to pass the written and road tests for a Class A or B license.

Due to advancements in vehicle design, professional driving is more attractive and accessible to all demographics. Many carriers are transitioning their fleets to all automatic transmission vehicles, with an increased focus on ergonomics, amenities, and driver safety and comfort.

This training will assist you in preparing to pass the written and road tests. Classes are conducted on a regular basis at both the Decatur and Huntsville campuses. Certificates are presented upon successful completion of the training.

WIOA funding is available! Contact your local Alabama Career Center for more information about WIOA eligibility.

During the course, trucking company recruiters will meet with the classes and provide information regarding employment.

For more information or to register for the class, contact Calhoun's CDL office at 256-260-2462, or visit the website.