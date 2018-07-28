Radar Detects Migratory Birds Saturday Morning

A lot of activity was showing up on radar Saturday morning, but it wasn’t rain! Rings seemed to expand over Cherokee County, Lauderdale County, and Franklin County Tennessee near sunrise. This indicates that the rings seen on radar were likely from birds flying their nests.

A number of birds fly their nests at sunrise, but the most likely culprit this morning is the purple martin. The purple martin is a migratory bird that sets up in Alabama from spring through fall. Their flocks can reach sizes that number in the thousands – easily high enough to be picked up by radar!

According to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources purple martins often return to the same nesting location each year and one of the most popular locations is near the Wheeler Dam:

“One particularly large roost of over 300,000 birds has been noted on several small islands below Wheeler Dam on the Tennessee River in Lawrence County, Alabama. This creates an impressive sight when thousands of birds fly into these small islands each evening in late summer between sunset and dusk.”

This can be seen as the largest ring that appeared this morning – which was near the border of Lawrence and Lauderdale County, which is where the Wheeler Dam is located.

You can see rings like this most mornings in the summer and early fall, as long as the radar is clear enough to make them out. Radar detects rainfall by sending out a pulse of energy that hits an object and returns back to the radar. The objects we’re usually looking for are raindrops, snowflakes, hail, or other precipitation but the radar can pick up on much more than that! In addition to birds, weather radars can also detect bats, bugs, buildings, trees, and even trucks as they head down the highway. This is why you can see ‘clutter’ on a radar, even when no rain is falling.