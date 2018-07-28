Madison County Sheriff’s Office receives law enforcement held by few in the United States

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is officially an accredited law enforcement agency according to a Saturday morning tweet. The tweet says the accreditation was presented at the 2018 Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) Conference in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The sheriff’s office sought accreditation back in 2015 and CALEA came to assess the law enforcement agency back in April of 2018. Only about 5 percent of U.S. law enforcement agencies hold CALEA accreditation.

The standard includes 181 different elements, from human resources policies, to training to use-of-force policies and reviews to daily operations standards.

This makes the Madison County Sheriff’s Office only the second sheriff’s office in Alabama to hold the distinction. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is currently the only sheriff’s office in Alabama to have CALEA certification.

The Huntsville Police Department has had the designation since 1996 and the Madison Police Department was also preparing for a CALEA assessment at the time of the sheriff’s office’s evaluation.