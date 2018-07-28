Guntersville Police find more valuable items on Highway 79 during third search

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- Authorities say on Saturday results have came back from a search in Guntersville. The search is connected to the triple homicide which occurred two weeks ago.

Guntersville Police Department report July 28 more valuable items were found on Highway 79 after a third search. It is part of the Jimmy O'Neal Spencer triple homicide case.

Crews searched a mile-and-a-half down the highway, according to a Guntersville Police Department member.

"We searched that area and we also searched the small wooded area right behind the squad," Lieutenant Mike Turner said. "Out of our search we were able to obtain two articles of value that pertains to the case."

Police tell WHNT News 19 the items will be examined. However, the items would not be disclosed.

In addition to the recovery of the artifacts, officers were given more information from a woman.

"Anything that we can find that has anything to do with the case at all is valuable," Turner said. "Even today during the search on 79, we had a lady that stopped that had some information that wanted to talk to law enforcement."

Turner mentions they are not sure if another search warrant is necessary. Investigator say it depends on the information they are given.

"Just to further our case. if we think that maybe some items that are important to the case we're going to do everything in our power to obtain them," Turner said.

Spencer faces four counts of capital murder.