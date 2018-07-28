Families pack the stands for Tanner tractor pull fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TANNER, Ala. -- Families filled the stands in Tanner on Friday and Saturday evening for some fun in the dirt.

Saturday is the final night of the Tanner Tractor and Truck Pull at the high school.

Competitors are in town from places like Kentucky and Illinois to rev their engines and find out who can drive the most superior piece of farm hardware.

Organizers say the event is now in its 42nd year, and helps raise around $50,000 for Tanner high sports.

"We've been extremely fortunate over the years, not only with spectators who are supporting us, the pullers supporting us, and our sponsors," Tanner Tractor Pull chairman Daniel Bates said. "If it wasn't for our many sponsors, it'd be very difficult to do this."

Tanner elementary and high schoolers have just over a week left of summer.

They head back to class on August 8th.