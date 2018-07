High and mid-level clouds lingering behind a weak cool front made for a spectacular sunset in Alabama and Tennessee on Friday evening!Β Here are some of the beautiful views from around the Tennessee Valley:

Stunning sunset from South Sauty on Lake Guntersville. Photo by Joe Thurman #valleywx #alwx pic.twitter.com/qHPvQ4kTxH — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) July 28, 2018

Sunset at Honeycomb on Lake Guntersville from Donna Prickett Images on Friday evening. pic.twitter.com/B9HeMYAVD8 — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) July 28, 2018