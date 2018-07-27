Tuscumbia intersection gets upgrades to alleviate congestion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – A troublesome intersection in Colbert County has gotten a facelift. For years, residents have expressed their displeasure for the intersection at Hook Street and Old Lee Highway. City leaders in Tuscumbia have taken steps to fix it.

Debi Smith has been cutting hair inside her barbershop on Old Lee Highway for several years. She has heard countless stories of collisions and near-misses just down the street.

“It is really dangerous because you can’t tell how fast someone’s going, and you can’t see if someone is passing them,” said Smith.

The city of Tuscumbia tried to slow traffic down along South Hook Street with speed bumps, but it still didn’t fix the problem.

“That didn’t work, honey,” Smith stated. “I think they just like to see how fast they can go over speed bumps.”

So the city changed its strategy. This week, traffic lights have been installed at the three-way intersection.

“Sometimes you can’t get out of here, especially when the school's picking up or letting out,” explained Colbert County resident Joe Skipworth. “So, you just sit here and sit here, but the light's a good idea.”

A recent traffic study shows 3,600 vehicles a day go through the intersection. Residents and business owners alike say the traffic light should alleviate much of the backup and danger.

“I’ve seen them backed up to the Chevron up here,” described Debi Smith. “I can’t leave at certain times; I have to wait and leave because I can’t get out.”

Tuscumbia Police say the lights will flash until Aug. 1 when they go live. The city paid $50,000 for the traffic lights to be installed.