× Sylvania parents concerned about asbestos in school floor

SYLVANIA, Ala. – Parents in DeKalb County are having concerns about reports of asbestos being found in the floor of Sylvania High School after a leak happened a few weeks ago.

Asbestos is hazardous to human health and can causes illnesses like cancer.

The person who sent us the pictures wanted to remain anonymous.

DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett said the tiles in the hallway are from a company that used asbestos in their product.

“Once we realized the water leak, instead of patching that one area, we decided that we wanted to replace the hallways, so that the area would look nice for students and community entrance area,” said Barnett.

The school system says they’re working diligently to remove the flooring.

“Throughout this process to replace the tiles, we’ve worked with environmental engineers who worked with state agencies regularly and provide documentation of safe and secure schools,” said Barnett. “They’ve provided guidance on taking up the tile and reestablishing the tile.”

He says these teams are making sure everyone is safe to enter the school once the year starts.

“They’ll do some airborne tests to make sure everything is safe and ready for faculty, students and everybody,” he said.

WHNT News 19’s Olivia Steen did some research and found out that many older buildings and houses have flooring that contain asbestos. She also reached out to Terrell Technical Services, a company with experience in treating asbestos and other environmental concerns.

They said as long as the product is undisturbed, it’s pretty harmless. They also added that if anything affects the product, it must be taken up or covered, like DeKalb County says they’re doing with the floors in Sylvania High School.

Barnett says they should be done replacing the flooring by next week.