Saban’s contract extended through 2025 season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama and head football coach Nick Saban have agreed to add on another year to Saban’s contract, keeping him on the Crimson Tide’s sidelines through the 2025 season.

The university announced Friday afternoon that Saban would be paid $8.3 million for the upcoming season. The paycheck consists of a $7.5 million base salary and an $800,000 signing bonus, according to a news release from the university.

Saban’s base salary will increase $400,000 each year and he will receive contract completion bonuses of $800,000 at the end of the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons, according to the university.

Saban is about to begin a 12th season as Alabama’s head coach. He has brought five national championships to the school in the last nine years.