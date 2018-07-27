× Responders encourage boaters to stay weather aware

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — It has been over a week since a tour boat sank near Branson, Missouri, an accident caused by a thunderstorm that killed 17 people.

Members of the Guntersville Rescue Squad say boaters getting caught in storms is a situation they see far too often.

“During the busiest times, a couple times a week,” explained Guntersville Rescue Squad public relations officer C.J. Jones. She’s talking about how many times they respond to boaters in trouble during bad weather.

“People get out there and don’t realize that a storm is coming,” she said. “The weather changes really quickly. They’re not prepared. They’re just not watching the weather.”

So the volunteer organization and other agencies are called to rescue.

“If people aren’t wearing your life jackets and you’re out there and the water gets rough, you also run the risk of drowning,” Jones said.

They’re asking boaters to pay attention to the weather before heading out and while on the water.

“Keep your cell phone charged up, have an alternate battery source, or an alternate weather source,” Jones said.

“If you know weather’s coming up get off the water. Don’t wait until it’s there, because by the time it’s there you’re going to have trouble getting back, and also be looking for places if you have to take shelter quickly.”

Be prepared. Wear your life jacket, have one for everyone in the boat, and make sure the required safety gear is working.

You can also download the LiveAlert 19 app for free, for weather alerts on the go.