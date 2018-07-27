Pet lovers show up for Toffee’s ‘Thank You Pawty’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Just four weeks ago, we were telling you about a puppy rescue that was happening at a family's home in Huntsville.

Volunteers spent all night before they finally saved Toffee. Friday night was a chance for animal lovers to say 'Thank You'.

"Thursday night was difficult, because my wife was upset," Bud Smith said.

It was two sleepless nights for Bud and his wife Karen.

"You see people in your backyard. Not a few people, but 50, 60 people you don't know. And they're helping you out, no questions asked. It's very humbling," Bud said.

"On the fire department, we show up to a lot of people's homes and we don't know them, but we try to help them out," William Flippo from the Paint Rock Fire Department said.

Around 30 hours later, that impromptu team got the job done and saved the puppy. One month later, Toffee has nearly doubled in size and she's found a new home.

"This kind of shows what our community is like in Huntsville," Cheri Mead with A New Leash on Life said.

The community has been generous in more than one way. T-shirts, donations and pet adoptions from 'A New Leash on Life' have surged.

Another generous gift had people smiling and tails wagging. This party at Mad Malts Brewing was a chance to say 'thank you' to everybody who pitched in.

"It's a chance to educate people about why you spay and neuter. Because this wouldn't have happened if we could spay and neuter more dogs," Mead said.

Only one of Toffee's siblings is still looking for a home. But organizers at New Leash say there are dogs and cats all over Alabama who aren't so lucky.

"There's hope that we can save all of the homeless pets in Alabama by 2025 and that's our goal," A New Leash on Life director Debbie Dodd said.

The group is now looking to expand one of their shops to make room for more pups and kittens.

Bud says he has two more crevices in the backyard to cover up now, while Karen is talking to a publisher about writing a book about the experience.