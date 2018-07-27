North Alabama man recovers West Tennessee woman’s purse in Gulf Shores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GULF SHORES, Ala. -- A stranger from North Alabama found a 'lost' bag June 24 when he was on vacation in Gulf Shores. A West Tennessee woman called his act 'God's blessing.'

Jean Marlar traveled down south to the beach for two reasons: family and fun. She didn't expect it to go sideways on a Sunday.

"Oh my gosh, Brandi [her grandson's mother] I left my purse right by the tire," Marlar exclaimed, in a Skype interview. She placed it on the ground after she returned from the grocery store.

What she found next was a surprise: no bag but a note attached to her windshield wiper. The envelope contained the finder's information.

Later, the two individuals met. Both exchanging words of appreciation. The man was hesitant to receive a reward for the Good Samaritan act but reluctantly gave in when she offered him dinner money.

Marlar never thought someone would do such a kind gesture, however, she said it was great to see good news.

"I want people to know there are still good people in this world that we live in," Marlar claimed.

Their friendship is still active via Facebook.

We reached out to the North Alabama resident for an interview, but he respectfully denied the invitation. A humble man who seeks no glory.