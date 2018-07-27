× Main Street Alabama presents recommendations to Scottsboro residents

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Main Street Alabama spent a week in Scottsboro studying the dynamics of downtown and listening to community members about what they’d like to see added to the city.

“Oh it’s exciting. I’m sitting there thinking ‘oh how can I help, how can I help,” said Scottsboro resident Mary K. Carlton.

Through research, photos and just talking to residents, the team crafted up a plan of changes and additions that could be made. Their recommendation was that Scottsboro could implement different things like colorful signage, sleeker outdoor furniture or more themed events around the holidays.

“When she was talking about the volunteer management part, that’s what I did for a living,” said Carlton. “So now I hope to get involved with that part of it and anywhere else I’m needed.”

Members of the community came out to take notes, ask questions and learn about the possibilities that Main Street will bring to their growing community.

“I think the positivity of everyone getting together and joining together to work to grow the downtown Scottsboro area is exciting,” said Jackson County resident Buddy Phillips.

Many say they can’t wait to get involved once Main Street hits the ground running in the city.

“All kinds of ideas came into my mind as we saw some of the examples,” Carlton said. “I hope we can implement a lot of them.”

City officials say residents should start to see changes come this fall. Main Street Alabama will also assist Scottsboro in receiving grants for their different ventures.