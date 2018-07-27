Krispy Kreme offers $1 dozen to celebrate its birthday Friday

Doughnut lovers rejoice! To celebrate its 81st birthday, Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen of its glazed donuts for just one dollar when you purchase another dozen at regular price.
The offer is good at participating stores in the US and Canada.
Krispy Kreme is also selling a limited edition glazed confetti doughnut to celebrate.
The best birthday celebration ever includes our new Glazed Confetti Doughnut – a birthday cake flavored dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic Original Glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles. Available in participating shops for a limited time starting Friday, July 27!