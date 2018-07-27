Krispy Kreme offers $1 dozen to celebrate its birthday Friday

Doughnut lovers rejoice! To celebrate its 81st birthday, Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen of its glazed donuts for just one dollar when you purchase another dozen at regular price.

The offer is good at participating stores in the US and Canada.

We’re celebrating our birthday Friday, July 27, but WE have a gift for YOU! According to @SHAQ, 12 + 1 = 24. Get an Original Glazed Dozen for $1 when you buy any dozen at regular price at participating shops. #KrispyKremeBirthday #ShaqMath pic.twitter.com/EN1kMuCULn — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 23, 2018

Krispy Kreme is also selling a limited edition glazed confetti doughnut to celebrate.