Krispy Kreme offers $1 dozen to celebrate its birthday Friday

Posted 5:49 am, July 27, 2018, by , Updated at 07:05AM, July 27, 2018

Doughnut lovers rejoice! To celebrate its 81st birthday, Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen of its glazed donuts for just one dollar when you purchase another dozen at regular price.

The offer is good at participating stores in the US and Canada.

Krispy Kreme is also selling a limited edition glazed confetti doughnut to celebrate.