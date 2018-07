× Jody Singer takes over as acting director at Marshall Space Flight Center

NASA named Jody Singer acting director of Marshall Space Flight Center Friday.

Singer will serve as acting director while the space agency searches for director Todd May’s permanent replacement. May’s retirement went into effect Friday, ending his 27-year NASA career.

Singer has been a deputy director at Marshall since February 2016. She has worked for NASA for 32 years in a number of capacities, including as deputy program manager of the Space Launch System.