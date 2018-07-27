× Guntersville Police investigators continue to uncover ‘articles of value’ related to three murders

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Guntersville Police investigators continue to uncover what they call new articles of value that they say are important to the investigation of three murders that happened two weeks ago.

Officials charged Jimmy Spencer with four counts of capital murder in connection to Marie Martin, her great-grandson seven-year-old Colton Lee, and Martha Reliford’s deaths. They were found dead in two neighboring homes on Mulberry Street two weeks ago. Officials say money was the driving force and Spencer killed them at different times.

Spencer is sitting in jail now, but the case is far from over as investigators continue to track down what they call new articles of value.

“We’re going to go back tomorrow and search Highway 79 South to see what else we can find,” said Investigator Mike Turner.

This isn’t the first time they’ve been to the area.

“During last week’s search actually we had three canines from the North Alabama Search Dog Association, and all three canines helped us recover some articles of value,” Turner added.

Investigators have not said what they found, how it got there or what they’re looking for now, but they do say it’s important to the investigation. They’re getting help from other organizations, including the Guntersville Rescue Squad.

“Through our investigation we’ve uncovered some information that there was going to be some possible evidence on 79, so we were just following up on leads we got through our investigation,” Turner said.

“We have had an outcry from our community and from local churches wanting to help us in any way possible.”