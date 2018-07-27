NAME THE TEAM: Click here to vote for the team name for Madison Baseball

Footlights Community Theater bringing The Secret Garden production to Athens

Posted 4:14 pm, July 27, 2018, by , Updated at 04:21PM, July 27, 2018

ATHENS, Ala. - Footlights Community Theater and Athens State University's Center for Lifelong Learning are partnering to bring the timeless tale of The Secret Garden to life in Athens.

Mary Lennox, an orphan, has been entrusted to her uncle's care but she finds her new home stark, empty, and too quiet.  Mary is left to her own devices and sets about to solve the mysteries of the estate with the help of the household staff.

The Secret Garden presented by the Footlights Community Theater at Athens State University McCandless Hall, 300 North Beaty Street, Athens. Performances will be held in the Herman Griffin Auditorium.

There are four performances scheduled:

  • Thursday, August 2 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 4 at 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 4 at 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, August 5 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available online by clicking here.