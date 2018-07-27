Footlights Community Theater bringing The Secret Garden production to Athens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - Footlights Community Theater and Athens State University's Center for Lifelong Learning are partnering to bring the timeless tale of The Secret Garden to life in Athens.

Mary Lennox, an orphan, has been entrusted to her uncle's care but she finds her new home stark, empty, and too quiet. Mary is left to her own devices and sets about to solve the mysteries of the estate with the help of the household staff.

The Secret Garden presented by the Footlights Community Theater at Athens State University McCandless Hall, 300 North Beaty Street, Athens. Performances will be held in the Herman Griffin Auditorium.

There are four performances scheduled:

Thursday, August 2 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 4 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, August 4 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 5 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available online by clicking here.