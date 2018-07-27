Country Duo “Sugarland” is in Huntsville & the group’s guitarist stopped by the Rescue Mission to give back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Today the Downtown Rescue Mission had a special guest stop by to serve meals and play a little music.

Thad Beaty is a guitarist for the successful country duo "Sugarland." They're in town for a concert at the VBC.

"These communities are the ones who allow us to live our dreams and do they things that are so awesome and have the blessing to do and if we can give back to the communities maybe we can find a way to do that," Beaty explained.

The Downtown Rescue Mission in Huntsville is an organization that gives back. It`s where he wanted to come serve.

Beaty said it`s vital to get into the communities and connect with people, because everyone has a story to tell.

"There`s so much craziness in the world today and if we can just come into a city stir it up and get things rockin; let get people be aware. When we leave lets bump into this person and light them on fire in a good way," the guitarist said.

The instrumentalist stirs things up through music, because it makes you move and music can make change happen.

"As the song changes, so does the feeling inside your body. You hear stories and you hear certain sounds it just gives you a flood of emotion," Beaty said.

Music is a vehicle being used to change the world and Beaty is along for the ride. "Lets ignite these communities and let it be our grassroots effort of changing the world," Beaty said.