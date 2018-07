LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — State troopers confirm an Athens man died Thursday night in a single-vehicle wreck on Elkton Road in Limestone County.

Authorities say 34-year-old Stanley Ross Morris died when the 1995 Dodge Ram pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Morris, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene

Nothing further is available as state troopers continue to investigate.