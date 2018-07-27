× Athens Fire & Rescue responds to two structure fire calls

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Fire and Rescue responded to two structure fire calls this morning, including one that destroyed a house, Chief Bryan Thornton said.

The first fire was around 4 a.m. on Newby Rd. Thornton said the fire had already destroyed the home by the time firefighters arrived.

“It was fully involved with fire from one end of the house to the other, and one end of the roof had collapsed in,” Thornton said.

The upper parts of the house collapsed into a basement, Thornton said, making it difficult to get to the material burning at the bottom. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Thornton said no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured. The home didn’t have power, he said, so they’re working to determine the cause.

The second fire was in the 500 block of Beaty St. The fire was put out and there were no injuries.