6,000 fans vote on Madison’s baseball names within 24 hours, Brandiose official say reaction is what they expected

MADISON, Ala. -- On Thursday the owners of the minor league baseball team coming to Madison released a list of the top 10 team names. Some people love them, while others hate them. People are definitely talking about the names, and that was the goal of the marketing company behind that list.

Jason Klein, co-creator of Brandiose, said Friday that the list of names released Thursday has received multiple reactions, comments and criticism from people in North Alabama, which is the "point." He notes the reactions aren't always positive, but it starts the conversation.

"We're thrilled with the overwhelming passion people have. It's the most talked about thing in town right now," Klein said.

The amount of votes received is unprecedented when compared to other teams. Madison's team received 6,000 votes in 24 hours. That's more than double the amount of votes received in three weeks when the team was looking for suggestion.

He mentions there are certain criteria which play a role in the selection process.

"You want something creative, you want something that appeals to the story of the community, the history of the community...baseball is a historical sport, so we're big on the history in general," the co-creator stated. "You want to create something you can create a whole universe around."

Klein and his roommate created Bradiose while in college. They attended the University of Alabama.

So far, they have named more than 30 teams, including the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the El Paso Chihuahuas.