Georgia deputies wrangle alligator on Augusta street

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Deputies spent their Friday morning rounding up an alligator on an Augusta street.

Richmond County, Ga., Sheriff's Office deputies were called out just after midnight to deal with the 4-foot alligator after someone walking by heard it hissing, CBS affiliate WRDW reported.

Deputies took matters into their own hands and after about two hours, they were able to tie the gator up with rope and duct tape.

After capturing it, the deputies took it to a pond to set it free.