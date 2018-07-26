What do you think the new Madison minor league team should be named?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - A new minor league baseball team is coming to Madison and the team name decision is up to you. After over 3,000 submissions, BallCorps released a Top 10 list of names and you get to vote for your favorite.

WHNT went out and asked what people thought of the options and there was a common theme: unique. Despite thinking the names are a little more unusual, many voters are excited for something new in North Alabama.

"I think it's time for a change and let's go creative all the way," Darlene Stanford said.

"I think when's something unique it'll cause you to pay attention more," Brenda Craig said.

Voters have until August 16 to cast their vote online, but WHNT talked to some who already made up their mind. Several said they plan on voting for the ThunderSharks and the Lunartics, but for now it's time to wait and see which names make it to the next round.

First round polling ends August 16 and then there will be another round of voting between the top 5 names. The top choice will be announced September 5 at Rocket Republic Brewing Co. on Production Avenue in Madison. The logo and merchandise will be revealed October 27.

The Name the Team contest winner will be awarded 5-year season tickets and will throw out the first pitch in April 2020.