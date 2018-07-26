Try Jackson Vine on your porch or arbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for a nice evergreen vine to cover your porch, pergola, or arbor, you may want to take a look at Smilax, also known as Jackson Vine.

Jackson Vine has been around for a long time, and is often used to hang over entrances of old historic homes downtown. It's an easy plant to grow and should do well in sun or shade.

The variety Smilax Smali has some thorns, but only at the base of the vine. The leaves are slender and elongated when mature, and the female plants will have berries. It's not a small vine, and can easily reach 25 to 30 feet in length, so make sure there's room for it to grow fully around your structure.

When you buy it, the vine starts from a small tuber. As the tuber gets larger, the plant grows faster. The growth rate for Jackson Vine can be described as sleeping, creeping, then leaping. So get started today with a Jackson Vine that can grow for years to come.

Have a gardening question? Use the form below to ask the folks at Bennett Nurseries. We may feature this in an upcoming Garden Tips segment!