× Truck loses wheel, sparking grass fire on Gurley highway

GURLEY, Ala. – A wheel that came off of a truck on Highway 72 ended up sparking a grass fire in the highway media, firefighters said Thursday.

The fire happened around 11 a.m. on Highway 72 just west of Little Cove Road in Gurley.

A wheel fell off the truck, and sparks from the wheel ignited the grass in the median.

Volunteer firefighters arrived quickly and were able to put out the fire.

No one was hurt and traffic in the area was not affected.