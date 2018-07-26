Tractor trailer fire blocks southbound lanes on I-65 near Elkmont

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A tractor trailer went up in flames Thursday morning on I-65 in northern Limestone County, according to state troopers.
According to authorities, the tractor-trailer hit a guardrail before it caught on fire.
Southbound traffic was being diverted through the Alabama Welcome Center.
Troopers said there were injuries but did not immediately release any more details.
34.955940 -86.892861