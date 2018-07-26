Tractor trailer fire blocks southbound lanes on I-65 near Elkmont

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A tractor trailer went up in flames Thursday morning on I-65 in northern Limestone County, according to state troopers.

According to authorities, the tractor-trailer hit a guardrail before it caught on fire.

Trooper are on the scene of a single vehicle crash in Limestone Co., on I-65 at the 364 mile marker. A tractor trailer is on fire and there are injuries. Southbound lanes are blocked. SB traffic is being diverted through the AL. Welcome Center. — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) July 26, 2018

Southbound traffic was being diverted through the Alabama Welcome Center.

Troopers said there were injuries but did not immediately release any more details.

WHNT News 19 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story when more information is available.