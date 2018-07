Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWEETWATER, Texas - An 18-wheeler fire sent giant plumes of smoke into the sky and shut down a Texas interstate Thursday afternoon.

The fire started near a truck stop in Sweetwater, Texas, around noon, according to CBS affiliate KTAB. Witnesses said they heard a loud explosion as the fire started.

Firefighters were able to get the fire extinguished in about an hour.

The driver of the truck was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.