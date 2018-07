CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Teachers from across the Tennessee Valley are gearing up for another school year and they are busy getting their classrooms ready.

A teacher at Parkside Elementary School in Cullman County painted a mural of Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium around his door.¬†Aaron Sullivan is the artist who painted the mural.

Alabama fans from across the world are sharing this photo and, just like those Saturdays in Bryant-Denny, we will give that a ‘Roll Tide!’