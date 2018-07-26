North Alabama blood banks in emergency need of donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Summer is a time of year blood banks know there will be fewer donations. But donations are especially low in our area now. Both the American Red Cross and Life South are in emergency need for blood donations.

This is the refrigerator at life south in Huntsville. Normally, there is a lot more blood behind this glass.

"Currently we're in emergency need which means we have less than a two-day supply of blood to restock the shelves of the hospitals that we serve," Life South district community development coordinator Eric Franchois said.

Life South provides blood for several hospitals in the area.

"Huntsville Hospital, Madison Hospital, Athens-Limestone just to name a few," he said.

Thursday marks the second day the entire Life South company has been in emergency need of donations. It's a place they don't like to find themselves in for long.

"In case a tragedy happens, in case a violent shooting, or anything that's happening. We want to make sure those hospitals are set up for success," he said.

They're asking for volunteers to donate. They say every person who comes in makes a big difference.

Every donation at Life South can help three people. "It takes about 45 minutes for each donation and that 45 minutes of your time can mean a lifetime for someone else," he said.

The blood bank hopes to help a lot of people. They need 160 donations a day to keep an adequate supply of blood in north Alabama.

People with O positive and negative as well as A positive blood types are being urged to give blood. The community blood bank is also in critical need of platelets.