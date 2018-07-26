× Joffrion challenges Rep. Brooks to Congressional campaign debate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Democratic Congressional candidate Peter Joffrion challenged U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks to debates across the 5th Congressional District Thursday.

A statement from Joffrion’s campaign Thursday floated the idea of debates in each of the five counties that are part of the 5th Congressional District: Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Jackson counties.

Joffrion said Brooks has a track record of only talking with “like-minded voters in safe spaces,” and challenged the four-term Republican to “engage in meaningful conversations about the issues that matter most to the people of North Alabama.”

The election for the 5th Congressional District seat is Nov. 6.

WHNT News 19 has reached out to the Brooks campaign and will update this article with their response.