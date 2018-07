MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Beginning at 8 a.m. today, some people in Madison County will temporarily be without water due to a scheduled outage.

The Madison County Water Department will be making improvements to the water system. Customers on Jodi Drive and Ohatchee Drive will be impacted.

Work is scheduled to be completed by 2 p.m.

If you have any questions about the outage you can call the Madison County Water Department at 256-746-2888.

34.795363 -86.452898