Failing septic tank, coolers out of temperature on this week’s health inspections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Limestone County

Donna's Barn and Cafe

25439 Elkton Rd, Elkmont, AL 35620

Score: 80

Violations:

The onsite septic tank was failing.

The can opener and ice machine were dirty.

Food was held at improper temperatures Tomatoes 47º, lettuce 49º, cheese 50º



An employee told us the inspector came during lunchtime and the cooler was being opened to make sandwiches.

All violations were corrected and the community spot is serving up homemade food, hosting live music and auctions on the weekends.

Madison County

Saffron Indian Restaurant

12090 County Line Rd, Madison, AL 35756

Score: 79

The walk-in and reach-in coolers were out of temperature. Walk-in cooler (chicken, soup, steak, etc) 61Fº. Reach-in cooler (Chicken, steak, etc) 48Fº.

Lacked date marking on food.

Food storage containers and plates were cracked.

The manager says all violations have been corrected and assured us all the food at this 2018 '10 Best Restaurants in Alabama' winner, is made fresh.

Limestone County

Clean Plate Winner:

Cafe D Azure at The French Door Salon

25439 Elkton Rd, Elkmont, AL 35620

Score: 99

You may not expect to see a restaurant inspector at this chic salon. Owner Pam French and the ladies at The French Door Salon are serving food with big flavors in this tiny kitchen.

Cafe D Azure's food is quality over quantity. One of the crowd favorites, pimento cheese with a special touch.

"This is a homemade recipe that mother gave me and so I keep it here and it gives us a little bit of a remembrance of her, but it's a secret, we can't give it away," said French.

You don't just have to enjoy their delicious food in the cafe. Take it with you and shop in their boutique, enjoy it in the hair salon, or while getting a relaxing pedicure in their nail salon.

And that's not all, the location has a day spa, cosmetics store, and a hip barbershop. This salon is redefining 'full service.'