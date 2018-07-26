Downtown Huntsville, Inc to host the largest ‘Women in Music Weekend’ in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Downtown Huntsville Inc. is hosting a full weekend for female musicians to show off what they’ve got!

The “Women in Music Weekend” debuts Thursday, August 9 through Sunday, August 12 in Huntsville. Over 25 female musicians will perform at over 15 downtown area venues over the course of four days. This will be the largest “Women in Music Weekend” in Alabama, and Huntsville plans on showcasing some of its best talents.

“We’re thrilled to have so many amazing female musicians and music venues in Downtown Huntsville,” said Chad Emerson, President & CEO of Downtown Huntsville, Inc. “This event brings them both together in a unique and accessible way.”

The weekend will be a great opportunity for people to visit local venues, attend free concerts, help support women in music, and to enjoy an evening out!

For more information about the musicians, schedule, and venues click here.