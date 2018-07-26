Charles Barkley speaks at Leaders and Legends event in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Round Mound of Rebound, Chuckster, Sir Charles, Charles Barkley goes by many names. A Hall of Fame basketball player turned NBA studio analyst, played his college ball right here in the Yellowhammer state at Auburn.

On Thursday night, Barkley was in Huntsville as the keynote speaker at the Von Braun Center for the Leaders and Legends Dinner. The event is sponsored by the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama and is the single largest Boys and Girls Club event in the state.

Former Athens High School basketball player Giddy Potts is an alumnus of the program and was in attendance as well. Barkley is happy to be back in his home state, with the chance to talk to this group of kids.

"Less than one percent of people who play college sports are going to go to the pros," said Barkley. "So one thing about the boys and girls club is they stress education, but the main thing just being around as many positive people as possible. "

"It means a lot you know, a lot of great people here and I never knew the boys and girls club had an event like this so this is the first time," said Giddy Potts, who is hoping to make an NBA roster. "You know its a blessing to be up here and get to speak to Charles Barkley, I'm just proud to be up here."