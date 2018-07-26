Blue Bell Ice Cream announces new flavor to celebrate National Ice Cream Month

In honor of National Ice Cream Month, Blue Bell is introducing a new flavor.

Key Lime Mango Tart is a combination of key lime ice cream, a mango sauce swirl and graham cracker crust pieces.

“We like to think of our new Key Lime Mango Tart as sunshine in a carton,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “You can taste the key lime flavor in the first bite of ice cream, but with a hint of sweetness from the mango sauce. The graham cracker pieces will remind you of eating a Key lime pie.”

The new flavor is available in half gallons and pints for a limited time in stores starting today!

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores visit, click here.